MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fewer afternoon storms for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect some extra clouds around this morning, but there will be a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The rain chance is lower today at just 30%. A few pop-up thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into the early evening.

Another seasonably hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

Rain chances decrease to just 20% for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs reach the low to mid 90s on those days.

The next big weather maker is Potential Tropical Cyclone 9. It should develop into Tropical Storm Isaias as it pushes through the Caribbean Islands. It will battle wind shear and dry Saharan dust, so it is not expected to strengthen significantly. The current track does take the system toward Florida by Sunday, but expect changes in this track as the system develops and computer models get a better understanding of it.