MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few stray showers push over from Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It still feels really comfortable for mid-late May. Humidity stays low, and there will be a breeze all day from the east.

That breeze may push in a few quick-moving light showers from the Atlantic. Overall, our rain chance is just 10% today. It’ll be quite toasty this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees.

Rain chances end, and it should be a comfortable evening. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s, which is slightly below average.

We should expect a similar day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and a 10% chance of a stray shower or two. It stays breezy as well.

High pressure builds in for the end of the week, so our rain chances drop even lower. Highs make it into the low 90s.