MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few storms today as a cold front passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front slowly sinks south through the day today. It will still feel quite muggy and breezy at times.

While a few isolated showers are possible this morning, the rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon when the front arrives. The breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will push many of the storms east of I-75 quickly.

Highs still reach the upper 80s this afternoon before the front pushes south. The rain ends this evening, but it doesn’t cool down quickly. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

The cooler and less humid air arrives tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be below average in the mid 80s, and there will be a cool breeze from the north.

Temperatures fall quickly Friday night, and lows will be in the low 60s. Saturday starts out cool and refreshing. Expect blue skies and warm sunshine all day with highs in the mid 80s.

Humidity begins to increase on Mother’s Day. Highs return to the upper 80s-near 90.