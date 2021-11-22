MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few showers with one front, second front brings colder air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two cold fronts sweep through the Tampa Bay area today. The first one brings a few showers this morning. Overall, it’s a 30% chance of some light rain.

Skies clear out behind that front, and it will be mostly sunny and mild this afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s.

The second front passes this evening with just a few clouds and only a 10% chance of a sprinkle. This front ushers in some winter-like temperatures. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s tonight.

It stays cool and sunny all day tomorrow. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is far below seasonal averages. The coldest night will be tomorrow night when we drop into the upper 40s.

It warms up quickly on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Thanksgiving looks quite pleasant. The day starts out in the mid 50s and we hit the mid-upper 70s in the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Another front passes on Friday with only a 10% rain chance. Some cooler air returns for next weekend, but it won’t be as chilly as this week.