MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few showers Sunday, another beautiful stretch coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve enjoyed a magnificent stretch of weather over the last several days but this was certainly not an ideal start to the weekend today.

The east breeze helped to pull some Atlantic moisture westward across the state helping to generate extra cloud cover and some showers. These showers will wrap up this evening but skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the mid 60s.

Sunday will unfortunately feature a similar look with partly sunny skies and few showers possible. Even with some added cloud cover, temperatures will trend above average with a high around 81 degrees.

A weak front will pass through on Monday without any rain expected. A batch of drier air will filter in with lots of sunshine expected for the first half of the week. Another weak front will bring a tiny shower chance for Thanksgiving before more dry air moves in for next weekend.