MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few showers possible Wednesday before drying back out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another round of scattered downpours and storms today, we’re looking ahead to some drier, more comfortable weather later this week.

The stalled frontal boundary that generated all of this rain over the last few days is slowly moving to our south. Spotty showers are still likely overnight with low temperatures in the upper 70s.

A few showers will linger into the early part of our Wednesday, especially along and south of I-4. Skies will gradually clear out over the course of the day as drier air filters in from the north. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day as high pressure returns in the wake of this front. Expect lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Dry conditions will persist into the first half of the weekend but humidity levels will gradually rise Friday and Saturday.

Another fast moving frontal system will bring renewed shower and storm chances Sunday.