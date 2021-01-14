MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Few showers arrive with a cold front Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sunshine returned this afternoon and helped temperatures rise into the mid-60s. No rain is expected overnight with high pressure in control. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s by Friday morning with a few clouds in the sky.

After a near average start Friday morning, temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees early in the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day as another cold front approaches from the northwest.

Showers will arrive in the afternoon with this front. Severe weather is not expected but a line of light to moderate showers will pass through with the front.

Showers will clear out before sunrise Saturday morning. Temperatures will be below average all weekend behind the front. Highs both days will be in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is expected. Sunday morning will be chilly with temps in the 40s.

Another weak, dry front will pass through Monday with highs in the 60s.

After that, a warming trend will begin and temperatures are expected to warm into the low to mid 70s by the end of the week.

Another front will pass on Friday or Saturday.