MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Feeling winter’s chill today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cold and breezy conditions continue through the morning. Temperatures slowly climb into the low 70s by the afternoon. That’s about five degrees below average despite lots of sunshine.

It will not cool down as quickly tonight, and lows should be in the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving morning has a bit of a chill, so it’s perfect for prepping the food and drinking coffee. During the day, it warms up a little quicker than today. Highs reach the mid-upper 70s, and the humidity will be pleasant. It should be a great afternoon to be outside.

A weak front passes through on Friday with only a 10% rain chance. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s Friday, but cooler air comes in for the weekend. We stay in the low 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.