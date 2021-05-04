MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Feeling like mid-June in early May

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains high today, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, and heat index values will be in the upper 90s.

Try to take breaks out of the heat and stay hydrated. There will be a warm breeze through the day which will keep any showers that develop east of I-75. Today’s rain chance is only 10%.

Just a few clouds tonight, and the humidity is still elevated. Lows only drop into the mid 70s.

We hit 90 degrees again tomorrow afternoon with just a 10% chance of an inland shower. A front finally arrives Thursday, so our rain chances increase to 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday.

Behind the front, we are only a few degrees cooler. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s, but the humidity will be much lower. It will feel comfortable outside with lots of sunshine. Sunny, dry and warm Saturday with highs back in the upper 80s.