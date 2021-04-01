MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Feeling like January Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s cold front dropped to our south and the downpours associated with it are now long gone. The chilly air arriving in the wake of this front will hold our temperatures down below average into Easter Weekend.

With mostly clear skies and a north breeze, temperatures will plummet into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Some northern areas and typical cool spots could see low temperatures dip into the upper 30s by daybreak!

Even with sunshine throughout the day Friday, temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees thanks to a breezy and chilly north wind.

Easter Weekend will feature chilly mornings but otherwise gorgeous weather with sunshine and high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. High temperatures will climb back above average into the lower 80s next week.

Our next rain chance won’t arrive until the end of next week with another potential cold front.