MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Feeling like fall for the first day of the new season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fall begins today at 9:30am, and surprisingly it may feel fall-like.

Humidity remains low today with a nice breeze from the northeast all day. Highs still make it to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it should feel comfortable. There is just a 10% chance of a quick shower.

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset, and overnight lows will be slightly below average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Another warm and comfortable day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity increases slightly Thursday, but it should still be nice with a 20% chance of rain.

Summer-like humidity and rain chances return Friday and the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Beta continues to drift along the Texas coast today. Hurricane Teddy is headed north toward the Canadian Maritimes. Tropical Storm Paulette has redeveloped off the coast of Morocco. One tropical wave just south of Florida only has a 10% chance of development.