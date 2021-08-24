MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Feeling extra steamy with scattered storms forming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With high humidity around, watch for a pop-up shower or storm along the coast this morning. Most of us will stay dry and muggy.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. That’s a degree below average due to the extra clouds around. Factoring in humidity, it will still feel like 100 or higher. We have a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.

Similar conditions expected for tomorrow and Thursday with highs near 90 and 40% chances of afternoon storms.

The rain chance drops slightly for the end of the week to 30%. With slightly more sunshine, afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s into the weekend.

