MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fast warm-up today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Make sure to grab a coat this morning. It’s quite chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It warms up quickly once the sun gets higher in the sky.

By the afternoon, we’ll be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine, low humidity and a light breeze. You’ll want to get outside and enjoy the day.

Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, so it will feel cool again tomorrow morning. The warming trend continues tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and lots of sunshine.

Clouds and humidity increase slightly Saturday, and highs stay in the mid 70s. The next cold front is set to arrive on Sunday with a 40% rain chance. At this point, it looks like much of the rain will be in the early part of the day, and it starts to clear out later.

This front will bring cooler air. Highs will only be in the mid 60s Sunday and Monday.