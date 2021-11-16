MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fast warm-up today, next front Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly with lots of sunshine and pleasant humidity. We hit the mid 70s by lunchtime, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

It stays mostly clear this evening as it cools back down. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees, which is warmer than the past few nights and closer to average for mid November.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s, and a few clouds will develop as humidity increases.

Moisture spreads north on Thursday ahead of the next front. Overall, rain chances go up to 40% Thursday, but even better chances for rain south of I-4. We’ll still be in the low 80s Thursday.

It won’t get much cooler behind the front. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s with a 20% chance of rain in the morning. We will still be near 80 degrees this weekend.

A stronger front is set to arrive late Monday with a few showers and colder air.