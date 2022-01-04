MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fast warm-up through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly through the 50s, through the 60s, and into the 70s by the afternoon. Be sure to dress in layers, so you can be comfortable throughout the day.

The breeze will be lighter today, but you may still notice it at times. We’ll see just a few passing clouds during the afternoon, and a few more clouds arrive for the evening.

It will not be as cold tonight with lows in the mid-upper 50s, so just a slight chill Wednesday morning. It will be a few degrees warmer tomorrow afternoon as well. Highs reach the mid 70s.

We’re back in the mid 70s Thursday, but a stray shower or two is possible ahead of a weak front that arrives Friday morning. This front only brings a 20% rain chance, and it doesn’t bring any cooler air. Highs stay in the mid 70s through Saturday, and we should hit 80 on Sunday.

The next front arrives Monday with a few more showers and a bigger cool-down behind it.