MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fast warm-up through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a clear, cold, calm morning across Tampa Bay. You’ll need to dress in layers to stay warm this morning, but you’ll take those layers off throughout the day.

A Freeze Warning is in place for Polk, Highlands, Hardee, and Desoto counties until 8am. Be sure to check plants for any damage from the cold.

After 8am, temperatures climb quickly. We’ll be close to 60 degrees by lunchtime, and afternoon highs are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That’s more than a 30 degree temperature swing from morning to afternoon. You may just be wearing short sleeves and sunglasses this afternoon.

It cools relatively quickly after sunset, and overnight lows will be slightly below average in the mid-upper 40s. That’s at least warmer than the past few nights.

The warming trend continues through the week. We make it into the low 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Wednesday and close to 80 degrees Thursday.

Most of the week will be rain-free, but a few spotty showers are possible starting Friday as a weak front arrives and stalls through the week.