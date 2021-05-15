MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fantastic weekend ahead with low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a refreshing start to our Saturday, we’ve got an absolutely stellar mid May weekend ahead! Lower humidity levels will persist for the next couple of days with a breezy north wind.

Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures heading for the upper 80s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with more sunshine and high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Thankfully with the low humidity levels, both days will be comfortable. The next couple of nights will feature pleasant below average temperatures in the mid 60s.

High pressure will eventually drift off to our east early next week. Mugginess levels by the middle of next week will be on the rise as our wind direction shifts back to the south. Isolated afternoon shower and storm chances will return to the forecast for the second half of next week.