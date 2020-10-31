MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fall-like Halloween, mild Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures feel more like fall this morning as opposed to mild and muggy. Most of us are in the low 60s but with a lot of sunshine this morning, temperatures will warm up fairly quickly. High temperatures this afternoon will be warmer as well, near 85°.

It should feel relatively comfortable for much of the day. The humidity will slowly come up this evening and overnight. Trick-or-Treaters will have no issues this evening as temperatures drop in to the upper 70s.

Sunday morning will not be nearly as comfortable with lows s near 70°.

Highs on Sunday will also be a touch warmer, near 86° and you’ll notice the humidity. There is also a slim chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

The return of the humidity will be brief as a cold front approaches Sunday evening. This front will be even stronger than Friday’s cold front and drop temperature Sunday night to near 62°.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid-70s even though we’ll see a lot of sunshine.

Morning lows on Tuesday will be in the mid-50s, for the first time this season in Tampa.

Temperatures will slowly warm for the rest of the week and moisture/humidity will slowly returns as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Invest 96L in the Caribbean is getting better organized this morning. The National Hurricane Center still gives it a high chance of developing over the next few days and says a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend.

As of Saturday morning, long range forecast models keep it in the Caribbean for the next few days traveling west. It is too early to say where the storm will track after it arrives in the western Caribbean by the middle of the upcoming work week.