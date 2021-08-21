MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Extreme heat, increased rain chances expected across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major summer heat has hit Tampa Bay today.

Daytime highs soared to the low and mid-90s with feel-like temperatures reaching 110 degrees. Heat advisories were in place until 5 p.m. and the opportunity for the same type of heat tomorrow is still possible.

Deep tropical moisture continues to filter into both Grace and Henri as they continue to move well away from the Sunshine State. This halts any major cloud formation and large rain chances to the Gulf Coast. To add salt to our weather wound, high pressure builds along the coast of the Big Bend through Sunday. We will receive a minor flow of low-level Gulf moisture during this time due to the orientation of high pressure but not enough to bring in a cooling rain effect. Instead, there will be slight chances for scattered/ isolated storms while remaining under dangerously hot and humid conditions. Currently, heat indexes are expected to range between 104 and 108 degrees for tomorrow.

The area will be at high risk for heat-related illnesses between lunchtime and the early evening. Trying to stay cool, hydrated, and UV-protected will be vital for any outdoor plans.

Though heat will be a concern, tomorrow will be a good day to hit the pools, beaches, and waterways. Mid to late afternoon during the peak heat of the day, chances for storms will be at their greatest. By 6 p.m., however, rain chances will begin to fade.

By the time we flip into our next work week, high pressure will have shifted to aid in increasing deep tropical moisture out of the south and a southeast trough will develop further north to amplify our rain and storm chances. Monday and Tuesday scattered showers and storms will be more likely. High temperatures are expected to drop slightly but will be plenty warm enough to lift low-level moisture into the mid-levels where instability is expected to be moderate. Severe storms are possible Monday and Tuesday mainly during the afternoon at this time so, staying storm alert will be wise.