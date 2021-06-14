MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Extra humidity and passing downpours possible all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues today along with a stalled front across Florida. These combine to increase chances of rain to 40% through the day.

The onshore winds push showers from the coast farther inland. The showers and storms pass quickly, but it’s possible to see several throughout the day.

Extra clouds and showers help hold afternoon highs down to the upper 80s, which is slightly below the average of 91. Keep in mind that the higher humidity will make it feel steamy. Heat index values should still be in the upper 90s.

It should be pretty similar for Tuesday with some morning showers possible, and an overall rain chance of 40%. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Rain chances drop to 30% Wednesday and Thursday and down to 20% Friday. Hot and humid conditions continue.

An area of low pressure with the potential for tropical development should be in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. It should have little impact on our weather, but it has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm later this week.