MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Extra clouds, few showers to get the weekend started

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a nearly perfect day to close out the work week today, a weak front will bring some shower chances to get the weekend started.

Look for increasing cloud cover tonight as this front drops in from the north. Overnight low temperatures will stay very mild only falling into the low 60s.

Extra clouds and a few showers are likely on Saturday with high temperatures still trending above average in the low 70s. The best rain chances will be in areas along and north of I-4.

The front will lift back to the north on Sunday with drier conditions expected. High temperatures Sunday will surge back into the mid 70s with some sunshine breaking out.

The warm up will continue into next week with sunshine and high temperatures eventually heading for the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Another cold front arriving Thursday will bring rain chances followed by a cool down late in the week.