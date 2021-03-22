MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Extra clouds but warmer to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cloudy and cool Sunday with highs only in the 60s, it will be warmer today. Highs should be in the mid 70s, but still expect extra clouds around. An area of low pressure in the Atlantic is spreading them across the state along with a 10% chance of a quickly sprinkle.

Clouds decrease later today and tonight, and it will be seasonably cool overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

More sunshine is in the forecast tomorrow, and it will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity stays in a comfortable range. We make it into the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday.

Several cold fronts stall to our north this week, and the next one may arrive late Sunday.