MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Extra clouds and a few showers Saturday in Tampa; drier and warmer Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are fairly mild this morning in the low to mid 60s and we’re seeing clouds moving in from the north. A weak front is approaching the area and it will bring extra clouds throughout the day and a 20% chance for a few showers.

Rain chances are highest north of I-4. South of I-4 rain chances are very slim and just a stray shower is possible throughout the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will make their way into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Tonight will also be mild with low temps near 60°.

The front lifts back north Sunday afternoon and we’ll see more sunshine. Highs will be even warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

The warming trend levels out for the beginning of the work week with highs near 78 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

High pressure will be in control and expect to see a mixture of sun and clouds each day.

The next chance for rain comes in with our next cold front on Thursday. A few showers are possible Thursday morning as the front passes.

Cooler and drier air will arrive to end the work week and high temperatures Friday afternoon will be back below average in the upper 60s.