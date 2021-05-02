MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Even hotter to start the new work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a steamy first weekend of May, temperatures will get even hotter for the early portion of the new work week.

Expect another warm and muggy night tonight with low temperatures only falling into the low and mid 70s by morning. Some low clouds and patchy fog may develop by daybreak.

The ridge of high pressure keeping our weather very warm and mostly dry will get even stronger early this week. High temperatures will rocket up to around 90 degrees for the first half of the week with lower 90s expected inland. A few isolated sea breeze showers are possible across inland areas each afternoon. The overall rain chance is just 10%.

An approaching front will bring higher rain chances on Thursday. Lower humidity will follow this front into next weekend but temperatures will remain above average.