Max Defender 8 Forecast: Even Colder Temps Ahead Tuesday Night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the 30s and 40s across the Tampa Bay area. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Inland Citrus County. There will be clear skies and lighter winds allowing for temps to drop quickly.

Wednesday morning will start off quite cold and the afternoon temps will still be fairly chilly as well. Highs will make it back up to around 60 degrees in the afternoon, but it should feel more comfortable with sunny skies and lighter winds.

Thursday morning will still be quite cold in the upper 30s and low 40s. Through the day though winds will shift more easterly and temps will rebound back up into the mid 60s.