MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Eta continues to bring strong winds and passing downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All eyes remain on Tropical Storm Eta in the Florida Keys. The system should drift west today, but it’ll keep a strong wind from the east across the state of Florida.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, and Desoto counties.

On and off showers and cloudy skies continue all day. Today’s rain chance is 60%. That chance drops to 40% tomorrow as Eta is farther out in the Gulf of Mexico.

The long range track of Eta remains uncertain. Some models take the system north into the Big Bend of Florida, and others take it away from Florida all together. At this point, winds will continue to be strong all week with passing showers possible at anytime during the day for the next few days. It should dry out by the weekend.