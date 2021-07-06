MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Elsa’s wind and rain arrive later today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Storm Elsa pushes north from Cuba today, Tampa Bay’s weather will deteriorate. Passing downpours are possible through the afternoon with gusty winds during those storms, but by the evening, tropical rain and steady strong winds begin.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for coastal counties along with a Storm Surge Warning. Tides will run 2-4 feet higher than normal tonight. A Flood Watch is also in place for heavy downpours and the already saturated ground.

Tropical storm force winds start tonight and continue into early Wednesday morning. Once Elsa gets to our north by midday tomorrow, conditions will improve.

Rain will taper off, and it stays breezy. Eventually the clouds will break up as well.

By Thursday and Friday, we are back to a typical summer pattern of afternoon thunderstorms.

