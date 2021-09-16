MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Elevated rain chances with tropical moisture across the state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Nicholas is stationary along the northern Gulf Coast, and it is spreading tropical moisture across the state of Florida.

This moisture keeps our rain chances elevated the next few days. Watch for a few stray showers along the coast this morning. Then, the rain chance increases to 60% in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain pockets are possible, and there will be extra clouds around.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and it will feel quite humid through the day. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Potential rainfall amounts through Friday afternoon.

The rain chance remains 60% tomorrow, and it drops slightly to 50% Saturday. We get back to a normal pattern of afternoon storms starting Sunday.

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic have a high chance of development. One should stay just off the east coast of the U.S. The other will head into the central Atlantic, but it’s so far away now, that we will be tracking it for the next week and a half.