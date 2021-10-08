MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Elevated rain chances through Saturday morning in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The air is mild and muggy Friday morning across Tampa bay. Skies are mostly clear and temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. With high humidity, feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Deep atmospheric moisture will lead to elevated rain chances as a cold front passes through the Tampa Bay area today, tonight, and into Saturday morning. While it won’t rain all day and night, there will be periods of passing heavy downpours.

Rain chances will stay low through midday Friday, showers and storms will pop up along the coast after 1:00 p.m. and drift west to east through the afternoon. There will likely be a drop off in shower and thunderstorm activity this evening as most of the storms will merge on Florida’s East coast.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to redevelop overnight with rain chances will hover between a 30 and 40%. The last round of rain is likely Saturday morning as the cold front makes a final push through Tampa bay.

Rain chances will gradually decrease throughout Saturday with skies clearing and winds turning out of the north. Temperatures will still be warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s but less humid air will filter in Saturday night and Sunday will be more comfortable.

It will be much drier Sunday with just a 10% rain chance.

Rain chances will stay low as high pressure builds in to the southeast through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay at or just above normal with highs in the upper 80s and close to 90. Humidity will begin to increase again by Tuesday.