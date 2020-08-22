MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Elevated rain chances this weekend with abundant tropical moisture, still watching Laura next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico this morning leading to light showers across the coast.

Temperatures are in the mid 70s and expected to warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will increase to a 50% today with passing scattered storms throughout the day and lingering into the evening.

The upper level trough that is responsible for the increased shower and storm activity over the past couple of days is forecast to lift north tonight. This will lead to a drier morning Sunday with storms developing in the afternoon, more typical of a summer day.

Monday and Tuesday will largely depend on the strength and location of Laura in the Gulf of Mexico. A track farther west, which continues to be the trend this morning would lead to a drier forecast Tuesday. Monday still looks wet with tropical moisture in place as Laura brushes through the Florida Straits.

There will be a lull in the moisture leading to lower rain chances Wednesday (30%) before another surge of tropical moisture arrives Friday into the weekend, increasing rain chances yet again.