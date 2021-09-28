MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Early season break from humidity continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For late September, this low humidity is a treat. Temperatures still climb to near 90 degrees in the afternoon, but it feels comfortable in the shade all day.

As the sun sets, temperatures fall through into the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That’s slightly below average.

We have another day with low humidity tomorrow, and highs will be back near 90 degrees again. The humidity makes a slow return during the end of the week, but the rain chances remain less than 10%.

There’s enough moisture for a 20% rain chance this weekend. Highs are still close to 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is still a major hurricane, but it’s expected to stay out to sea. Two tropical waves have a 90% chance of developing in the eastern Atlantic over the next few days. We will watch those carefully to see where they head.