MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Early morning storms drift from west to east throughout the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues and is helping to spark widespread thunderstorms, some even strong, along the coast early Wednesday morning. Rain chances will remain high along the coast through midday with ongoing scattered storms.

By the early afternoon, these storms will begin to spread east to our inland counties leaving to the coast to dry out. Wednesday will be very similar to the past couple of days with a drier evening in the forecast.

Highs today will be around 89 degrees, which is slightly below the average of 90 degrees. Overall rain chances are at a 50%.

The onshore wind pattern will no longer persist on Thursday. This will lower the morning shower chances. Rain chances remain elevated at a 50% for mainly afternoon storms in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

By next week, the forecast remains uncertain and will largely depends on the tropics. Currently, there are three tropical waves being monitored by the NHC. The first two will likely develop but the forecast models aren’t in very good agreement on what will happen with those storms as they approach the United States.

Invest 97L is the first wave currently moving through the Caribbean. It is forecast to remain weak even as it moves closer to the Gulf.

Invest 98L is right behind 97L. This storm is currently forecast to move a little closer to Florida and will need to be watched through the weekend. Again, the forecast remains uncertain with regards to timing, location and how strong that system may get.

The third is a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa with just a 20% chance of developing over the next five days.