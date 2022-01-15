MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Dry & sunny today in Tampa, storms early Sunday with cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A split weekend is in the forecast with mostly sunny, dry and mild conditions today but showers and thunderstorms, even a few strong thunderstorms, are possible on Sunday as a cold front moves through the Tampa Bay area.

Temperatures are starting out on the chilly side this morning but will warm up fairly quickly under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. There will be an increase in clouds later on in the day as moisture starts to surge in a head of the front but it should stay dry all day.

Rain chances won’t increase until just before midnight for a few spotty showers along the Nature Coast. The highest chance for rain will come with a line of showers and thunderstorms approaching from the northwest as the cold front moves in around daybreak Sunday morning.

The line of showers and thunderstorms will contain heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tampa Bay area in a ‘marginal’ risk for severe weather, that is a level 1 out of 5 on their scale. It means that an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible as the storms move through.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main hazards the Max Defender 8 weather team will be watching for.

This would be a very isolated event and most spots will just see heavy rain and gusty winds moving through with the rain. The timing of the heaviest rain will be just before daybreak along the Nature Coast, around sunrise for the Tampa Bay area, and the rain will exit our southern spots by mid to late morning.

Clouds will linger though and winds will stay gusty behind the front as colder air moves in Sunday afternoon. Winds will gust out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Temperatures on Sunday will start out in the low 60s, only warm into the upper 60s by midday, and then drop through the afternoon all the way into the lower 50s for Monday morning.

A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon but the severe threat will end mid-morning. A few morning coastal showers are possible Monday but most spots will stay dry and cold with highs on Monday in the mid 60s.

The Bucs game will likely be cold and windy but the heaviest rain will be over with only a few passing light showers possible.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday and Wednesday, sunshine will be back out in full force and highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front will pass through on Friday with a low chance for a few showers, severe weather is not expected.