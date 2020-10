TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps will drop into the low 70s Monday night with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday morning will be quite pleasant, but temps will heat up quickly through the day. Look for lots of sunshine through the day and highs above average in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another hot day. The morning will feel nice with temps in the low 60s, but by the afternoon high temps will approach 90 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast for Tuesday or Wednesday.