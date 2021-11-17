MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Dry and warmer today, rain arrives tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slight chill this morning, temperatures rise into the low 80s by the afternoon. We’ll just have a few clouds and still comfortable humidity.

Humidity and cloud cover increases overnight. It stays warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Showers spread north, and our rain chance goes up to 60%. Heaviest rain will be south of I-4, but pockets of rain will be widespread. Highs tomorrow will still be in the low 80s.

A front arrives Friday with still a 20% chance of rain, but it won’t be much cooler. We still hit 80 degrees. The front stalls and dissipates, so a few showers are possible Saturday with highs near 80 again.

Finally, a stronger front passes through on Monday that will bring back winter-like temperatures.