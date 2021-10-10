MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Dry and warm days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High pressure and dry air continue to build in from the southeast and from the Gulf coastal areas of Louisiana.

To our north and east, invest 92L, an area of low pressure being monitored for tropical development, remains off the coast of the Carolinas. With both pressure systems on opposite sides of the state, we continue to filter in low-level moisture off of the Atlantic and create a minor pressure gradient. This means that we may have gusts up to 20 miles per hour through the rest of Sunday into Monday morning with sustained winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour mainly tracking out of the northeast.

Rain chances during this time will remain around 20 percent with isolated showers and weak thunderstorm activity more prominent in the evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. By Columbus Day, dry air and high pressure will be more concentrated over the Sunshine State which will allow rain chances to lessen.

Expect around a 10 percent chance for showers to develop late afternoon into the early evening Monday. Even though we’re dealing with winds out of the northeast and then switching to the northwest, daytime highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Since the air will be reasonably dry, heat indexes will be lackluster. High pressure will then shift across the state along with upper-level dry air. Rain chances will fluctuate between 10 and 20 percent through mid-week and by the end of the week transitioning into the weekend, a new front develops from the Mississippi River Valley and looks to interact with the Gulf Coast of Florida by the end of this coming weekend into the following week.

In regards to the tropics, we are still monitoring invest 92L off the coast of the Carolinas. This area of low pressure does have a slight chance of developing into a tropical depression and or a named tropical system. There is also a new wave developing in the tropical Atlantic tracking for the Caribbean and the lesser Antilles. If the wave continues on its path into the Caribbean, we may have a much greater chance of this wave becoming our next named storm system.