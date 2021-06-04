MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drifting downpours through the afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spotty showers develop and push onshore by mid-morning as the sea breeze forms. The storms increase in coverage as they drift inland during the afternoon. Overall, today’s rain chance is 50%.

It will be steamy today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

The evening storms slowly taper off after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday’s rain chance is also 50%, but the showers start a little later in the day. Highs stay in the upper 80s. Some drier air arrives Sunday, so the rain chance drops to 30% with highs near 90.

Drier air sticks around for most of next week. Rain chances will be 20-30% each day, and it will be hotter with highs reaching the low 90s.