MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drier days on the way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today is the last day for the onshore wind pattern that pushes showers onto the coast in the morning. Rain chance still increases to 50% in the afternoon as the storms spread inland.

Winds coming from the Gulf of Mexico keep it humid with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Most of the rain comes to an end around sunset with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow starts out mostly dry, and more typical afternoon storms pop up. The rain chance is 40% with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances drop to 30% Thursday and down to 20% Friday and Saturday. With less rain around, highs reach the low to mid 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 15 may briefly strengthen to Tropical Storm Nana off the mid-Atlantic coast, but the storm heads farther out in the Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. coast. A strong tropical wave in the Caribbean has a 70% chance of development as it heads toward Central America. Finally, a wave about to come off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of development in the next five days.