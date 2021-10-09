MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drier days on the rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The front continues to track south to the Florida Keys but we can still see a few scattered thunderstorms to our southern counties throughout the evening. The rest of the viewing area can expect slightly breezy conditions at 10 to 15 miles per hour through midnight with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated weak showers.

By Sunday, high pressure and mid-level dry air will move in from the southeast. This will hold off major chances for wet weather however, a low-level easterly flow will bring in just enough moisture from the Atlantic to allow for a slight chance for isolated showers through the day. Daytime highs will remain seasonably warm ranging between 88 and 92 degrees. Luckily for us, the moisture trend within the lower levels will not allow for high heat indices to occur through the afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will be at or just a couple of degrees above the actual air temperature.

We will hold to a dryer pattern transitioning into the next work week but models do indicate a new frontal boundary system tracking in from the Mississippi River Valley. Moving forward to the next weekend, as the front enters the Sunshine State and moisture from the Caribbean lifts north, chances for wet weather will begin to increase. During this time, however, daytime highs are expected to drop to the mid-80s.

In regards to the tropics, we are still continuing to monitor an area of low-pressure center just off the coast of the Carolinas. Since it’s tracking along the Gulf stream and coming into contact with a warm frontal boundary, there’s a reasonable chance for this to potentially become our next named tropical system. If it does, its name will be Wanda. Direct impact to the state is not likely. Besides this area of low pressure, entitled invest 92L, there are only thunderstorms moving throughout the tropical Atlantic and the Caribbean. During this time of the hurricane season, we flip back to development within the Caribbean in the Gulf of Mexico for about three to four weeks.