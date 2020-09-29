Max Defender 8 Forecast: Drier & Cooler Air To End The Week

Overnight a cold front will push through and the heavy rain will push into South Florida. A few light showers will linger overnight with extra clouds around. Temps will fall into the upper 60s overnight.

Wednesday a few light showers may still be around in the morning, but by the afternoon look for more sunshine and drier air. It will be a little breezy with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance is only 10% for the morning hours.

Thursday morning will be cooler again. Temps in Tampa will be in the mid 60s and in northern spots will be in the mid 50s. Through the day look for partly cloudy skies and only a small 10% chance of a passing shower, mainly south of I-4. Highs will be near 85 degrees.