MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Drier but staying cool to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s cold this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The low clouds from Saturday are slowly clearing out and the winds have calmed down a bit.

Temperatures will rise nicely with mostly sunny skies this morning. Expect high temperatures in the low 70s along and south of the I-4 corridor, but it’ll stay cooler, in the upper 60s, in Citrus and Hernando County this afternoon.

Winds will be breezy at times but it will not be as gusty as yesterday. No rain is in the forecast today or to start the work week.

It’ll be another chilly night with temperatures falling back into the low 50s for Monday morning. After that chilly start, a gradual warming trend begins and highs on Monday and Tuesday will be back in the mid 70s.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures top out in the low 80s.

Another cold front will bring increased rain chances Friday and another significant cool down for next weekend.

The tropics remain rather quiet. Tropical storm Wanda continues to move north and will dissipate over the next few days. No new tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. Hurricane season runs through the end of November but the extended forecast looks quiet in the tropics as well.