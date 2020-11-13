LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Drier Air Move Back In Friday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay warm in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be a beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain expected. The winds will be lighter out of the north and temps will warm back up into the 80s. The forecast high on Friday is 82 in Tampa.

Saturday will be a milder start with temps in the mid 60s in the morning. Through the day temps will warm into the mid 80s. There is less than a 10% chance of rain late in the day. Sunday’s rain chances go back up to 20% with an approaching cold front.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss