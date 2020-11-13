Max Defender 8 Forecast: Drier Air Move Back In Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay warm in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be a beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain expected. The winds will be lighter out of the north and temps will warm back up into the 80s. The forecast high on Friday is 82 in Tampa.

Saturday will be a milder start with temps in the mid 60s in the morning. Through the day temps will warm into the mid 80s. There is less than a 10% chance of rain late in the day. Sunday’s rain chances go back up to 20% with an approaching cold front.