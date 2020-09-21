Max Defender 8 Forecast: Drier Air For This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop back to near 70 degrees, making it feel more like fall in the Tampa Bay area.

Tuesday morning there will be lower humidity and that will make the day feel so much more comfortable. The highs will be in the upper 80s in the afternoon with only a slim 10% chance of a passing shower.

Wednesday morning there will be mild temps again near 70 degrees. Look for lots of sunshine all day with just a few afternoon clouds. Afternoon temps will reach back up into the upper 80s close to 90 degrees.

Thursday the humidity slowly starts to return and temps will get back up to near 90 degrees with a 20% rain chance.