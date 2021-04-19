MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Downpours possible throughout the day; watch for flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stalled front creates an increased rain chance for the next few days. Scattered downpours are possible off and on, and some pockets of rain will be quite heavy.

Watch for flooding in the streets where rain continues to fall. Some strong wind gusts are also possible. Clouds and rain help hold afternoon highs in the mid 70s today.

The rain chance is 70% today and tomorrow, and it goes down to 40% Wednesday. By the time we finally dry out Wednesday afternoon, many places will have picked up 2-4 inches of rain.

Less humid air and more sunshine is expected for Thursday and Friday.