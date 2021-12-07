MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 10am.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10am. Many spots have near-zero visibility, so stay alert as you head into work and school. It can be dangerous in this fog.

The fog slowly lifts between 9:30am and 10:30am, and we will still have a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures climb to near 80 degrees, which is warm and a bit muggy for December.

Some fog is possible after midnight, but it should not be as widespread. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s. A weak front stalls just to our north and brings a 20% rain chance tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We continue warming up with highs in the low-mid 80s through the end of the week. Humidity increases as well. Finally, a strong cold front passes Sunday with a 30% chance of showers. Behind this front, it will be back to typical December day with highs in the 70s.