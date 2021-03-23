MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Decreasing clouds and increasing temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Low clouds blanket the Tampa Bay area this morning, and it will feel cool in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

As the day progresses, more sunshine breaks out, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-upper 70s, which is close to average for late-March. Humidity stays in a comfortable range as well.

It will be seasonably cool tonight with lows near 60 degrees. The warming trend continues through the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s, and we make it into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

No rain is expected this week. Long range, there is a cold front that approaches us Sunday, so there’s a 10% chance of rain, but the impacts from this front are still unclear.