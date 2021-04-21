MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Decreasing clouds and humidity today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The stalled front that has kept us rainy is finally drifting south. The last few showers end this morning as less humid air arrives through the day.

This afternoon should be mostly sunny with a pleasant breeze from the northwest. Highs reach the low 80s, which is near average for late April.

Once the sun sets, temperatures fall relatively quickly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is below average.

It stays warm and sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity increases again Saturday, and highs will be back in the mid 80s.

A fast-moving cold front pushes through on Sunday, and rain chances increase to 30%. This front does not appear to bring much cooler air.

