MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Decreasing clouds and feeling warmer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out cloudy, cool and misty in spots, but clouds gradually break up through the day.

With more afternoon sunshine expected, temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. While that’s still slightly below average for early February, it will feel more comfortable. Take advantage of the drier day because the rain moves in again tomorrow.

Clouds increase tonight with lows in the low 50s, and the rain starts to spread across the state early Tuesday morning.

Once the rain starts, expect it to last through much of the day tomorrow. It keeps it cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overall, the rain should be light to moderate, so rainfall totals will only reach half an inch to an inch.

The showers family taper off early Wednesday morning. It will be warmer for the rest of the week. We even make it into the mid 70s by Saturday. Another front is expected to bring a few showers on Super Bowl Sunday.