MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Dangerous heat hits the Gulf Coast

With remnants of Grace and hurricane Henri no longer a threat to the Sunshine State, the Gulf Coast relaxes back into a serious summer sizzle pattern.

High pressure continues to build off the coast of the Big Bend which will hold off any deep tropical moisture escaping from the Caribbean. This allows mostly sunny skies and the daytime heat to return.

Low-level moisture is expected to filter in with the rotation of high pressure though. This will keep humidity high today and allow for small chances for isolated to scattered storms mainly within the peak heat of day between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Our main concern will be the heat. Daytime highs will hover slightly above average in the low and mid 90s. With humidity high though, heat indices are likely to reach between 104 and 108 degrees. Heat advisories were common inland yesterday and we do expect the same threat today.

High risk of heat stroke, exhaustion, sickness, and cramps will peak within the mid and later afternoon. Be sure to take plenty of water breaks in the shade or A/C and don’t forget about your pets. UV rays will also be extreme today so slapping on sunscreen if you are expected to be outdoors for more than 15 mins at a time is wise. Stay cool, hydrated and UV protected.

Besides the heat, humidity, and UV rays, it is expected to be a wonderful day to hit the beaches or get on the water. Light winds around 5 knots will be common along with seas at 2 feet and inland waterways featuring a smooth condition. Certain areas along Tampa Bay and our southern coast beaches are still experiencing red tide so look for posted information on these beaches.

By Monday, high pressure will break and allow for a trough to develop along the Florida and Georgia line. At the same time, deeper tropical moisture is expected to rise from the south. This will allow for better storm chances during the afternoon both on Monday and Tuesday but also increase the risk for severe weather.