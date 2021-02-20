MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cooler with sunny skies Saturday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday’s cold front is well south of the Tampa Bay area this morning. A few clouds are lingering but the rain is gone. Temperatures are much colder with low 40s up north and low fifties down south.

Clouds will clear out by late morning and we will see abundant sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average today with highs only in the upper 60s.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Another cool start for Sunday morning with temps near 50°.

After that cool start tomorrow morning, we will have a pleasant warm up for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine again for the second half of the weekend.

The next cold front arrives on Monday afternoon with showers. There is a 40% chance for rain late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will still be warm on Monday ahead of the front with highs in the mid 70s.

Behind this cold front for the middle of the week, temperatures will be very pleasant with comfortable humidity levels. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 70s.

By the end of the week temperatures warm back up to well above average. Highs will be back near 80° by next Saturday. High pressure will be in control for the middle and end of next week and we will stay dry.